Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Down 60.0% in May

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS SPXCY traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $103.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.70 and a 200-day moving average of $105.79. Singapore Exchange has a 1 year low of $97.51 and a 1 year high of $133.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

