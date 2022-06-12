Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Short Interest Up 148.0% in May

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 148.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HYHDF remained flat at $$0.09 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. Sixty Six Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.

Get Sixty Six Capital alerts:

Sixty Six Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sixty Six Capital Inc provides co-location and cloud computing services. The company engages in the high-performance computing, storage, and information processing activities. It also invests in various technology sectors, such as crypto tokens and crypto finance. The company was formerly known as Hydro66 Holdings Corp.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixty Six Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixty Six Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.