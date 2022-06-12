Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Short Interest Up 148.0% in May

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 148.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:HYHDF remained flat at $$0.09 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. Sixty Six Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.
Sixty Six Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
