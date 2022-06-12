Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Short Interest Up 172.3% in May

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,835,900 shares, a growth of 172.3% from the May 15th total of 674,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,589.8 days.

Shares of SVKEF stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SVKEF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to SEK 99 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 111 to SEK 105 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cheuvreux raised Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 134 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain finance, and business services; and investor services.

