Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKIL. Barclays began coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naspers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $457,500,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the third quarter worth about $33,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,797,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,896,000 after acquiring an additional 48,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after buying an additional 1,483,851 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,679,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKIL stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. Skillsoft has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skillsoft will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

