Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the May 15th total of 287,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Slam by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,813,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after purchasing an additional 739,932 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Slam by 204.7% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,320,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,299 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in Slam by 35.0% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 2,082,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,344,000 after purchasing an additional 539,581 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Slam by 17.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,676,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 244,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Slam by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,149,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 81,389 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Slam alerts:

SLAM stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Slam has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76.

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.