Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.4% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Smart for Life and IM Cannabis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart for Life $9.02 million 1.51 N/A N/A N/A IM Cannabis $43.32 million 1.40 -$14.17 million ($0.61) -1.43

Smart for Life has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IM Cannabis.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Smart for Life and IM Cannabis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart for Life 0 0 0 0 N/A IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00

IM Cannabis has a consensus price target of $8.42, indicating a potential upside of 867.43%. Given IM Cannabis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than Smart for Life.

Profitability

This table compares Smart for Life and IM Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart for Life N/A N/A N/A IM Cannabis -44.71% -16.28% -11.82%

Summary

IM Cannabis beats Smart for Life on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart for Life (Get Rating)

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About IM Cannabis (Get Rating)

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands. The company serves medical patients and adult-use recreational consumers. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

