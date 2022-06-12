Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 126.8% from the May 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SMGZY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,900 ($23.81) to GBX 1,775 ($22.24) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,580 ($19.80) to GBX 1,620 ($20.30) in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of Smiths Group stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.65. 13,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,754. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86. Smiths Group has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $23.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

