Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the May 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SMFKY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Smurfit Kappa Group from €60.00 ($64.52) to €55.00 ($59.14) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Smurfit Kappa Group from €57.18 ($61.48) to €56.03 ($60.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.52.

SMFKY stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.53. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $60.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

