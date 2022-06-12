Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Update

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 456,100 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the May 15th total of 949,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 18,072 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ SONM opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.10. Sonim Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79.
Sonim Technologies Company Profile
Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, Sonim XP3, and Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.
