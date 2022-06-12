Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Update

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SONVY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sonova in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sonova from CHF 415 to CHF 380 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sonova from CHF 435 to CHF 380 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sonova from CHF 399 to CHF 346 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sonova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.67.

Sonova stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.91. The company had a trading volume of 40,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,037. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.29. Sonova has a 12 month low of $61.96 and a 12 month high of $87.61.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

