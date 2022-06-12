South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SABK opened at $15.50 on Friday. South Atlantic Bancshares has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.70.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

