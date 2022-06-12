Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SBSAA stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. Spanish Broadcasting System has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.
Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile (Get Rating)
