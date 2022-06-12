Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.77.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other Spartan Delta news, Senior Officer Ashley Dawn Hohm sold 23,600 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total value of C$259,833.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 315,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,473,227.09. Also, Director Fotis Kalantzis sold 54,400 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.39, for a total value of C$673,874.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,123,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,912,710.11.

Shares of TSE SDE opened at C$14.90 on Friday. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of C$3.92 and a 12 month high of C$16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.78.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$322.42 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta will post 2.7365708 EPS for the current year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

