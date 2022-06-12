SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,755,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SponsorsOne stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. SponsorsOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

Get SponsorsOne alerts:

About SponsorsOne (Get Rating)

SponsorsOne Inc, an early stage technology company, develops and operates a cloud based social sponsorship platform in the United States and Canada. The company develops SponsorsCloud, a platform for connecting and facilitating one-to-one engagement between corporations to users within social networks.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SponsorsOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SponsorsOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.