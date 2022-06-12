SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the May 15th total of 8,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. SportsMap Tech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 1,419.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 23.9% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 7.4% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 465,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 76.4% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 74,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares in the last quarter.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

