SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the May 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ SMAP opened at $9.94 on Friday. SportsMap Tech Acquisition has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 1,419.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 23.9% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 7.4% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 465,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 32,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 76.4% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 74,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 32,480 shares during the last quarter.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

