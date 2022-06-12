Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Short Interest Update

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the May 15th total of 233,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 162.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SQNXF remained flat at $$47.31 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 470. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.18. Square Enix has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $63.56.
