SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Separately, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Klavs F. Jensen bought 14,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $50,427.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 353,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,647.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQZ opened at $3.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $16.17.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.06). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 303.43% and a negative return on equity of 57.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

