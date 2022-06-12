Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Update

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 153.3% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Stabilis Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stabilis Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Stabilis Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNG opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.54 million, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.58. Stabilis Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 10.15%.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

