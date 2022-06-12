Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Update

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the May 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Standard Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGBLY opened at $9.75 on Friday. Standard Bank Group has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $12.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.35%.

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in Africa and internationally. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange products and services; home, personal, vehicle, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, life, travel, legal assist, and personal accident insurance.

