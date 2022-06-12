Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Down 57.1% in May

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFYGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SCBFY opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $16.55.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCBFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.77) to GBX 800 ($10.03) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.65) to GBX 730 ($9.15) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.00.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

