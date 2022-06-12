Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Down 52.8% in May

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the May 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Steel Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE:SPLP opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $45.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.15.

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $405.75 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

