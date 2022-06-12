Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) versus Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Critical Contrast

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) and Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stellantis and Ferrari’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $176.79 billion 0.24 $16.80 billion N/A N/A Ferrari $5.05 billion 6.65 $982.88 million $5.43 33.48

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Ferrari.

Risk & Volatility

Stellantis has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferrari has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Stellantis and Ferrari, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 3 7 0 2.70 Ferrari 1 4 11 0 2.63

Stellantis presently has a consensus price target of $22.38, indicating a potential upside of 64.04%. Ferrari has a consensus price target of $246.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.30%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stellantis is more favorable than Ferrari.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and Ferrari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis N/A N/A N/A Ferrari 19.46% 40.26% 12.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.0% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Ferrari shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stellantis beats Ferrari on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellantis (Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, DS, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Maserati, Ram, Opel, Lancia, Vauxhall, Peugeot, Teksid, and Comau brand names. It sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and dealers. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

About Ferrari (Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars. In addition, the company licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods; Ferrari World, a theme park in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates; and Ferrari Land Portaventura, a theme park in Europe. Further, it provides direct or indirect finance and leasing services to retail clients and dealers; manages racetracks, as well as owns and manages two museums in Maranello and Modena, Italy; and develops and sells a line of apparel and accessories through its monobrand stores. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total of 30 retail Ferrari stores, including 14 franchised stores and 16 owned stores. The company also sells its products through a network of 172 authorized dealers operating 191 points of sale worldwide, as well as through its website, store.ferrari.com. Ferrari N.V. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

