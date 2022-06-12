Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for June 12th (AAMC, AAU, ACU, AFI, AIRT, ANAT, AZPN, BIOC, FTEK, IO)

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, June 12th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

