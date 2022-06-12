Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for June 12th (AAMC, AAU, ACU, AFI, AIRT, ANAT, AZPN, BIOC, FTEK, IO)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, June 12th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

