StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AZPN. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.50.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $196.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.25. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $210.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $637,870.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 17.4% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

