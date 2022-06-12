StockNews.com Lowers Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) to Buy

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

DCI opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average is $53.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,130,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Donaldson by 44.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 16,214 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

