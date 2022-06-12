Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the May 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stora Enso Oyj from €14.90 ($16.02) to €15.80 ($16.99) in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Stora Enso Oyj has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.4958 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

