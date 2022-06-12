Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Short Interest Update

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500,900 shares, an increase of 128.9% from the May 15th total of 218,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ SNAX opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. Stryve Foods has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryve Foods will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SNAX. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Stryve Foods from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other Stryve Foods news, Director Ted Casey purchased 54,000 shares of Stryve Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 205,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,061.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 68,523 shares of company stock valued at $82,588. Company insiders own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryve Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, and meat crisps; and carne seca products.

