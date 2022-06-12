Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 114.5% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sumitomo Metal Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:SMMYY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,542. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and other deposits.

