Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the May 15th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $15.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10.
About Sun Hung Kai Properties (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sun Hung Kai Properties (SUHJY)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.