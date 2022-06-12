Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Short Interest Up 119.6% in May

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 119.6% from the May 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sunlands Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Sunlands Technology Group worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

STG traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.76. 10,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,223. The stock has a market cap of $63.50 million, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91. Sunlands Technology Group has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Sunlands Technology Group ( NYSE:STG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 8th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. Sunlands Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.41 million during the quarter.

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

