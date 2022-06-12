Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the May 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NILIF opened at $0.06 on Friday. Surge Battery Metals has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It focuses on gold, copper, lead, zinc, silver, cobalt, nickel, and precious metals. The company has an option to acquire 60% interests in two principal cobalt properties, including the Teledyne Cobalt property and the Glencore Bucke Cobalt property located in Ontario, Canada.

