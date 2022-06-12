Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the May 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NILIF opened at $0.06 on Friday. Surge Battery Metals has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.
Surge Battery Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
