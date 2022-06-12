SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, an increase of 131.7% from the May 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ SIVBP opened at $22.25 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $27.72.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

