Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SYBX has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Shares of Synlogic stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 40,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,780. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The company has a market cap of $80.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Synlogic ( NASDAQ:SYBX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 3,067.42% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synlogic will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Synlogic by 663.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.