TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Update

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 167.5% from the May 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of TTDKY stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.36. TDK has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $43.04.

Get TDK alerts:

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that TDK will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.