Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Short Interest Update

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TCKRF opened at $43.81 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $48.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average is $37.96.
About Teck Resources
