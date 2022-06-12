Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) Short Interest Up 136.8% in May

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, a growth of 136.8% from the May 15th total of 48,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,339,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 691,350 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,093,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after buying an additional 121,850 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,070,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after buying an additional 474,926 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $10,427,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the period. 60.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tekkorp Digital Acquisition alerts:

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming ecosystems.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.