Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Short Interest Update

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92. Tele2 AB has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $7.97.
Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $722.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.71 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 17.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) to SEK 160 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 170 to SEK 152 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 150 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.40.
Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.
