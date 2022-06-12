Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Short Interest Update

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the May 15th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 722.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.16) to €4.68 ($5.03) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.16) to €5.20 ($5.59) in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.00 ($4.30) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefónica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.46.

TEF stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

