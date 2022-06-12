Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the May 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE TDF opened at $13.18 on Friday. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $23.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co raised its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 23,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

