Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) & Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Terran Orbital and Rocket Lab USA are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Terran Orbital and Rocket Lab USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terran Orbital N/A -179.05% 12.73% Rocket Lab USA N/A -18.42% -11.37%

This table compares Terran Orbital and Rocket Lab USA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terran Orbital N/A N/A -$2.45 million N/A N/A Rocket Lab USA $62.24 million 31.45 -$117.32 million N/A N/A

Terran Orbital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rocket Lab USA.

Volatility & Risk

Terran Orbital has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rocket Lab USA has a beta of -1.08, meaning that its share price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Terran Orbital and Rocket Lab USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terran Orbital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Rocket Lab USA 0 1 6 0 2.86

Terran Orbital currently has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 279.65%. Rocket Lab USA has a consensus target price of 16.19, suggesting a potential upside of 283.59%. Given Rocket Lab USA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rocket Lab USA is more favorable than Terran Orbital.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses. The Earth Observation Solutions segment develops, builds, launches, and operates a constellation of earth observation satellites that has synthetic aperture radar and electro-optical capabilities to provide earth observation data and mission solutions. It also focuses to provide secondary payload solutions and onboard data processing capabilities on its satellite constellation, including sensors, optical links, or other mission solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets. It also designs, manufactures, and sells Electron small orbital launch vehicles and the Photon satellite platforms, as well as developing the Neutron 8-ton payload class launch vehicle; conducts remote launch activities; and designs and manufactures a range of components and subsystems for the Photon family of spacecraft and broader merchant spacecraft components. The company serves commercial, aerospace prime contractors, and government customers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

