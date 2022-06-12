The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $571.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $420.00 to $337.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $146,714.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,133.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAM opened at $314.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -71.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $357.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.33. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $313.69 and a 12-month high of $1,059.04.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($2.21). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

