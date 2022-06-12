The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.
NYSE GDV opened at $21.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $27.61.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 37,250 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 51.9% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 97,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $294,000.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
