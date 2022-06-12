The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

GUT opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $8.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,429 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter valued at $78,000.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

