The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Up 151.9% in May

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 151.9% from the May 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of IFN stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 57,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,998. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.70. The India Fund has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $23.78.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.51%.
About The India Fund (Get Rating)
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
