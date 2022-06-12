The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Short Interest Update

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in The New Ireland Fund by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in The New Ireland Fund by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 105,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in The New Ireland Fund by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 345,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 233,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The New Ireland Fund stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The New Ireland Fund has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $13.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

