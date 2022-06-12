The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the May 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of The Restaurant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of The Restaurant Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS RSTGF opened at $0.85 on Friday. The Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

