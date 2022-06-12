Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Short Interest Update

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,300 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the May 15th total of 360,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.5 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWMIF opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.35.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

