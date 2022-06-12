TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Up 123.0% in May

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,200 shares, a growth of 123.0% from the May 15th total of 117,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
TILT stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. TILT has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.58.
