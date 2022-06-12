TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Up 123.0% in May

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,200 shares, a growth of 123.0% from the May 15th total of 117,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

TILT stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. TILT has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.58.

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. It operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. The company engages in the production, cultivation, extraction, and sale of cannabis products; manufacture and distribution of electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems; and focuses on greenhouse cultivation and CO2 extraction.

