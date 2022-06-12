Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:MTG) Director Buys C$86,500.00 in Stock

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:MTG – Get Rating) Director Robert Blair Tamblyn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$86,500.
Timbercreek Financial Corp has a 1-year low of C$7.16 and a 1-year high of C$8.66.
Timbercreek Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
